Contrasting Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Astra Space alerts:

This table compares Astra Space and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A N/A N/A Virgin Galactic N/A -67.71% -47.19%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Astra Space and Virgin Galactic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 0 0 0 0 N/A Virgin Galactic 1 8 5 0 2.29

Virgin Galactic has a consensus price target of $38.92, suggesting a potential upside of 3.08%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than Astra Space.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astra Space and Virgin Galactic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A Virgin Galactic $240,000.00 37,872.18 -$644.89 million ($1.25) -30.21

Astra Space has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virgin Galactic.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.