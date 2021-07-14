Piper Sandler Increases Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target to $117.00

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

CBOE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $116.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.23. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

