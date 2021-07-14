Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $124.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $118.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.38.

Shares of PZZA opened at $110.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

