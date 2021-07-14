$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.26 billion. American Tower posted sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $8.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $9.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,566 shares of company stock worth $15,067,189 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT opened at $278.53 on Wednesday. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $281.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

