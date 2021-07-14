Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DLAKY. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $13.98.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.36. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

