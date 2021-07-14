CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of CURI opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.36. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.