Cheuvreux Begins Coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $122.55 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.28.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $122.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.50. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.13 and a beta of 1.08. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

