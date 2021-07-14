Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Cronos Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.78. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 514,033 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

