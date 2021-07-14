Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

