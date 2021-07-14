Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. started coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bankinter from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.93. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

