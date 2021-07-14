Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

ARKAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $126.72 price target on shares of Arkema and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Arkema from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.09. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $95.95 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $2.528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

