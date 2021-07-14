Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Air France-KLM from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Air France-KLM currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $5.50.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

