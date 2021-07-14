Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYEL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

