Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.99. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 52,327,422 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $46.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

