Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 7,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Elkem ASA stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.86. Elkem ASA has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

