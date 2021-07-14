Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Short Interest Update

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 701,200 shares, an increase of 18,352.6% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,934,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MINE stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Minerco has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Minerco Company Profile

Minerco, Inc is a cutting-edge brand management and holding company, which specializes in the development of beverage, entertainment, and related ancillary brands. Its brands include VitaminFIZZ, and The Herbal Collection. The company was founded on June 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

