Mid-America Apartment Communities Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,335 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,234% compared to the typical daily volume of 325 call options.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $180.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $108.63 and a 52-week high of $182.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.