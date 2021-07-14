ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $102.51. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $101.75, with a volume of 1,254 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.36.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the first quarter worth $2,950,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.