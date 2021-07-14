Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$0.79. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 943,244 shares trading hands.
Separately, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$198.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.77.
In other news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$92,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,537,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,199,094. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,865.
Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
