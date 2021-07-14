Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$0.79. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 943,244 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$198.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.77.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.23 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$92,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,537,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,199,094. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,865.

Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

