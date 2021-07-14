Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.95

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.95 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 20.40 ($0.27). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 18.90 ($0.25), with a volume of 1,773,868 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £24.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.95.

About Tekcapital (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through two segment; Professional Services and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

