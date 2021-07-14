Financial Contrast: Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) & EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Byrna Technologies and EnerSys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67

EnerSys has a consensus price target of $112.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.92%. Given EnerSys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and EnerSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 29.10 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -116.50 EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.38 $143.37 million $4.49 21.43

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnerSys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and EnerSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -1.18% 14.50% 6.91% EnerSys 4.81% 13.22% 5.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of EnerSys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnerSys has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EnerSys beats Byrna Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles. It operates in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. In addition, the company offers specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Further, it provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

