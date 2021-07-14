United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report $6.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.91 billion and the lowest is $6.83 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $27.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.01 billion to $27.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.95 billion to $28.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,641.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,357. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after buying an additional 610,906 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $23,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after buying an additional 148,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 782,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,775,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

