SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €7.63 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €7.63 ($8.98) target price on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on SGL Carbon and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

ETR SGL opened at €9.03 ($10.62) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €7.00. SGL Carbon has a one year low of €2.58 ($3.03) and a one year high of €8.57 ($10.08). The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.96.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.