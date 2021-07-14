Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €38.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alstom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.44 ($58.17).

Shares of ALO opened at €35.95 ($42.29) on Tuesday. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business has a 50-day moving average of €44.01.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

