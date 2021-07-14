HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €104.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €87.82 ($103.31).

ETR:HFG opened at €84.90 ($99.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion and a PE ratio of 35.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 1 year high of €89.10 ($104.82). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €77.00.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

