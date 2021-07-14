TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Canaccord Genuity

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.33.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$28.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$38.09 billion and a PE ratio of 30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.29. TELUS has a one year low of C$22.50 and a one year high of C$28.18.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 132.26%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

