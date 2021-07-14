Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on K. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.98.

TSE:K opened at C$7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.91. The stock has a market cap of C$9.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.56 and a 1-year high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.1295076 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,633,470. Insiders have sold 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143 over the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

