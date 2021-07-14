Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Raised to C$8.40 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$8.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

CIA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective (up previously from C$7.75) on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Champion Iron has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.26.

Shares of CIA opened at C$6.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$2.45 and a 1 year high of C$6.89.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$406.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

