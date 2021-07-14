Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.85 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.10.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$1.47 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.