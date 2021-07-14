Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Target Price to $122.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.18.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP opened at $122.80 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 123,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 85,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.