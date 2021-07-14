Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.45. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $34.42, with a volume of 2,014 shares trading hands.

PANDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HSBC raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.18.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $729.35 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Pandora A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

