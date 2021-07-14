Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 223.8% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 741,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS WOLV opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Wolverine Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Wolverine Technologies Company Profile

Wolverine Technologies Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on base and precious metals. It holds a interest in the Cache River Property, which consists of 53 mineral claims is located to the west of Goose Bay, Labrador.

