Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the June 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS YLLXF opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.82.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
Featured Article: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.