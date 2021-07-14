Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the June 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS YLLXF opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.82.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

