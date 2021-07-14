Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 53.66 ($0.70). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 51.22 ($0.67), with a volume of 7,363,280 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £731.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81.

In related news, insider Mitch Ingram purchased 50,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £29,500 ($38,541.94). Also, insider Les Wood purchased 953 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £447.91 ($585.20).

Tullow Oil Company Profile (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.