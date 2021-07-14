Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) Short Interest Update

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 2,625.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,712,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Vita Mobile Systems stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Vita Mobile Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Vita Mobile Systems

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc designs and develops an application that focuses on digital imaging and technology in mobile devices. Its products include VITA, a geolocation-based social media application that allows to illustrating, record, and sharing life's events. The VITA community empowers its users to experience an event or view a location from a multitude of perspectives.

