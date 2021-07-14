Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 435 ($5.68). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.62), with a volume of 759,221 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. upgraded shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 431.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

