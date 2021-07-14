A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 547 ($7.15). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 547 ($7.15), with a volume of 431,919 shares traded.

BAG has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £612.80 million and a PE ratio of 31.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 525.95.

In related news, insider Mark Allen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £51,700 ($67,546.38). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,084 shares of company stock worth $5,214,800.

A.G. BARR Company Profile (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

