Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Barclays PLC increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

