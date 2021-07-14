Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $10.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.12. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

ASND has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $124.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.53.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

