Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cactus is ahead of most peers since its highly-engineered products can yield improved pad drilling and completion efficiencies. Along with the enhancement of safety measures, the most advanced wellhead and frac solutions which Cactus offers can deliver significant time savings. A fleet of frac valves and ancillary equipment is also being maintained by Cactus that creates short-term rental income. Notably, with no bank debt outstanding, the firm’s balance sheet is significantly healthy. However, higher equipment reactivation costs can affect Cactus' bottom line. Moreover, the company has been persistently paying lower dividend yields than the industry’s composite stocks. Also, its operating cash flows are declining. Lower spending by upstream firms is still affecting equipment demand. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $39.18 on Monday. Cactus has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Cactus by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cactus by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cactus by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cactus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

