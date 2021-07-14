Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

DM opened at $9.80 on Monday. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Desktop Metal by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 38.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.