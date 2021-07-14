Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given New $154.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $146.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RJF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.67.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $133.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.56. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $67.53 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 over the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 19.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 46.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 128.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

