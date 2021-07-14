Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Vimeo in a research report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vimeo’s FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VMEO. Cowen started coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

