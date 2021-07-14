Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $407,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,277,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

