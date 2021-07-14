Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.26.

NYSE SNOW opened at $264.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.12. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.64.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,007,033.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total value of $14,530,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,146 shares of company stock valued at $179,821,151 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 153.4% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

