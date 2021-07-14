Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) PT Set at $126.72 by Credit Suisse Group

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has been given a $126.72 price target by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $126.50 on Monday. Arkema has a twelve month low of $95.95 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arkema will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

