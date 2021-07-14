PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $655.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.49.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the first quarter worth $132,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 12.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

