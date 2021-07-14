Contrasting ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) & BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BRP and ChargePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP 0 2 11 1 2.93 ChargePoint 0 1 7 0 2.88

BRP currently has a consensus price target of $105.73, suggesting a potential upside of 32.37%. ChargePoint has a consensus price target of $37.14, suggesting a potential upside of 42.36%. Given ChargePoint’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than BRP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of BRP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BRP and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP 12.80% -149.93% 14.93% ChargePoint N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

BRP has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRP and ChargePoint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP $4.44 billion 1.52 $271.93 million $4.02 19.87 ChargePoint N/A N/A -$315.32 million N/A N/A

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than ChargePoint.

Summary

BRP beats ChargePoint on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft. It also provides parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as other services. The company sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

