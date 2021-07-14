$69.06 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) to announce $69.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.80 million to $69.50 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $58.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $258.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $259.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $300.87 million, with estimates ranging from $298.62 million to $303.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,167.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

