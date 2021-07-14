SVB Leerink Weighs in on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $20.01 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $752.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $103,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

